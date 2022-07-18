Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

