Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Price Target Lowered to 8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8.80 to 8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of TRKNY opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

