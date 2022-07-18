Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Target Price to €12.00

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.50) to €17.60 ($17.60) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.80 ($5.80) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.6 %

TKAMY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.