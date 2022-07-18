JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target to €150.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($145.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THLLY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Thales from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($110.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Stock Up 2.2 %

THLLY stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.