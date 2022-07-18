Barclays Cuts Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €40.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €49.00 ($49.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Worldline from €72.00 ($72.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC began coverage on Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($60.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Worldline in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worldline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Worldline Trading Up 4.9 %

WRDLY stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

