Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) PT Lowered to €64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($60.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €72.00 ($72.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worldline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

