Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($43.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($64.22) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.30) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($51.14) to GBX 3,700 ($44.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,158.33.

Wizz Air Stock Down 6.8 %

Wizz Air stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

