Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRON opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

