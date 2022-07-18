Short Interest in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Expands By 52.8%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $675.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $523.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

