Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expands By 43.7%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the June 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.