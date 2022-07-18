Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Short Interest Update

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 399,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Thorne HealthTech Stock Up 5.1 %
THRN stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13.
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
