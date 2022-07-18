Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Short Interest Update

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 399,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Up 5.1 %

THRN stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thorne HealthTech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 246,113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.