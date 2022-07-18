Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.09.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. Carvana has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.