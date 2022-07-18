Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of CAH opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

