Credit Suisse Group Trims Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Target Price to €88.00

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €94.00 ($94.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRRMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($115.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gerresheimer from €66.30 ($66.30) to €65.50 ($65.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS GRRMF opened at $75.10 on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.