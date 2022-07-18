The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $37.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Avantor has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $207,973,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Avantor by 21.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Avantor by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

