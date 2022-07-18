Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 464.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 49,240 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

