Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,738,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

