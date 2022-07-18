Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $140.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.73.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

