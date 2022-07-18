PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) vs. iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Head-To-Head Comparison

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.20%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 2.53 $214.52 million $7.81 3.14

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and iTeos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% iTeos Therapeutics N/A 64.68% 40.01%

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

