e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) vs. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head-To-Head Survey

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.Digital and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.35 $278.42 million $5.21 18.10

Analyst Recommendations

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for e.Digital and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A IPG Photonics 2 2 3 0 2.14

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $170.83, suggesting a potential upside of 81.18%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics 18.84% 10.27% 8.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats e.Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

