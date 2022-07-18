Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

NYSE:AINC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. Ashford has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $133.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.