Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
NYSE:AINC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. Ashford has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.