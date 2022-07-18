StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

