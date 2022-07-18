StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at BGSF

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

