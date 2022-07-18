NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE NBY opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.97.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

