AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

