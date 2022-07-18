Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $59.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

