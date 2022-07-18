Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
See Also
