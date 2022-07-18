StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.65.

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

