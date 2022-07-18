StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

SIF stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

