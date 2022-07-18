Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE AP opened at $4.15 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth $4,236,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

