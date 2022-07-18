Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Bottomline Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,183,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
