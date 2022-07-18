F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F-star Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $6.15 on Monday. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

