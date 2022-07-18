Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOLS. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In related news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $754,578.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,305 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolus Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.05. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. Evolus’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Stories

