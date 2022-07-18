Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $185.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

