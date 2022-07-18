Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price at $77.83

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

CVLT opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

