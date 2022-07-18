Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATLC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.12). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.86 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $32,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

