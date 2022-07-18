StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
