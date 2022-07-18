StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

