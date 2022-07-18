Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ARTW stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

