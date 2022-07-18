Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

ARKR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854. Insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

