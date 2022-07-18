Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %
ARKR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.04.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.