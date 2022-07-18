The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $99.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

