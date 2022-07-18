Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $12.81 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $247,940. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

