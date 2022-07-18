StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 149,108 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.