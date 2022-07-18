American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $354.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.93. American Business Bank has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

