Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.0 days.

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

