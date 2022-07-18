ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.

ADVA Optical Networking Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ADVOF opened at $17.39 on Monday. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $868.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.27.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $191.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

