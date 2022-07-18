Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 36.1%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Up 13.1 %
Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
