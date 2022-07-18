Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 36.1%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

