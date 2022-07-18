Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 32.0% in June

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

