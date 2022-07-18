Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.