Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aurubis from €87.00 ($87.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aurubis from €95.00 ($95.00) to €84.00 ($84.00) in a research report on Friday.

Aurubis Trading Down 1.8 %

Aurubis stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

