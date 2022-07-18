Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

